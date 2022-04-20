MOU Signed between IIMT Engineering College and Innocature

Meerut (The Hawk): MoU was signed between IIMT Engineering College and Innocapture Consulting Pvt Ltd, located at IIMT University, Ganganagar. Sharing the objectives of this MoU, Dr. Sanjeev Maheshwari, Director, IIMT Engineering College, and Ankur Sharma, Cofounder of Inoculation Consulting Services Private Limited, jointly said that this MoU will help all students to work in the field of research. He said that it is helpful in promoting research and innovation in the institute and it will provide assistance to whichever researchers want to protect their design, research process etc. under intellectual property rights. It is also mentioned in this MoU that both the institutes will organize various workshops, seminars, seminars from time to time. On this occasion, IIMT Engineering College Chairman Yogesh Mohan Gupta and Vice-Chairman Abhinav Aggarwal expressed their best wishes. It will also help in the work done by the MoU Institute of Innovation Council. In this process, IIMT Startup Coordinator Professor Amit Garg and IIC IPR Coordinator Dr. Shubha Dwivedi and Mohit Agrawal got special support.

