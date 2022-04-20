MoU For Doubling Income Of Sugarcane Farmers In UP

Lucknow: ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research and DSCL Sugar have signed an MoU under public-private partnership for cane development activities in a time bound manner in selected villages in sugar mill command areas in Uttar Pradesh in order to double the income of farmers by 2022. Under the agreement, the probable ways of increasing the income of farmers' income through increasing the productivity, reducing the cost of cultivation, promoting other allied activities and efficient marketing will be explored. Speaking on the occasion of project launching function organised at ICAR-IISR, Dr A D Pathak, Director ICAR-IISR emphasised that this project is a collaborative effort in the direction of "Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak", the emphasis of the Central Government to double the income of the farmers as well as New India Making initiatives. R L Tamak, Executive Director, DSCL Sugar, said with the help of IISR as knowledge partner, ground level efforts towards four-pronged strategy of improving productivity, reducing costs of cultivation, earning additional income from the ancillary activities and sustaining the sugarcane cultivation will be executed in eight villages. Under this project, ICAR-IISR team under the overall guidance of Dr Pathak will execute the proposed activities. It was also decided that the two selected villages of all four sugar units of DSCL Sugar will be extensively surveyed by one extension scientist for collecting basic information and drawing baseline for the study. One Scientist of Agricultural Extension will be associated for each of Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni unit of Sugar Mills of DSCL Sugar. The selected extension scientist will visit the selected villages along with scientists from other Divisions/Disciplines who will survey the farmers of different categories of the villages following standard procedures. IISR team will execute all the components of improved sugarcane production technology in these villages to practically ensure that the yields of the crops have improved, cost of cultivation reduced and the income of farmers has enhanced. Mr Tamak, informed that DSCL Sugar will provide the logistics support to IISR Scientists in the Ajbapur and Sahdeva villages (Lakhimpur Kheri) under Ajbapur Sugar Mill ,Munder and Kanhari (Hardoi) under Rupapur Sugar Mill, Hariawana and Ahmadi villages (Hardoi) under Hariawa Sugar Mill and Loni and Nagla Bhagwan villages (Hardoi) under Loni Sugar Mill. DSCL sugar will also implement several welfare activities like organizing special camps for medical health and computer literacy, creation of self help group for Centrally and State sponsored schemes for cleanliness, sanitation and occupational health safety programmes, education, irrigation and infrastructural development. In addition to it, DSCL Sugar will promote soil health improvement programme, by distribution of decomposed press mud, green manuring, making compost pit and intensifying mechanization process in the above said villages. UNI