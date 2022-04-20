MoU Between FRI, Dehradun With Central Varsity Of Bhatinda

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been entered into force on 10th February 2022 between Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun (Uttarakhand) with Central University of Bhatinda (CUP, Punjab) to impart research, education and extension of faculty, officials and students from the two organizations. On this occasion, Dr. Ragvendra Pratap Tiwari (Honourable Vice- Chancellor) and Shri Arun Singh Rawat (Director General, ICFRE and Director, FRI) shared the strength of their organization and also committed to collaborate for fruitful results in field of forestry, environment sciences and climate change studies. They signed MOU documents and shared online. Professor Ramkrishna Wisirika (Dean Academic In-charge), Professor Anjana Maunshi (Dean Research), Professor Monisha Dhiman (IQAC), Professor Kalawpal Singh Mudra (Registrar), Felix Bast (Head and Associate Professor, Department of Botany) and Dr. Vinay Kumar (Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany) was present from the Central University of Bhatinda (Punjab). Whereas from FRI, Dr. Ajay Thakur and Dr. Maneesh Singh Bhandari, Scientist from Genetics and Tree Improvement Division (FRI) and Dr. Tara Chand (In charge GCR, FRI) has signed the MoU.