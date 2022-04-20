Motor Vehicle Tax Rates Revised In U'khand

Dehradun: The Motor vehicle tax on motor vehicles in Uttarakhand has been revised as per rules in a bid to make it rational, making tax system easy, increasing the state revenue and keeping the interest of the transport traders in mind.

Keeping all the above mentioned facts in mind the following changes have been made in the motor vehicle tax.

1. The one-time tax on motor vehicles has now been based oln the price of the motor vehicles. On two wheelers, the vehicles below the price of Rs.50,000 will be charged at the rate of seven per cent while those between Rs.50,000 and one lakh will be charged at the rate of eight per cent. The two wheelers above the price of Rs one lakh will be charged at the rate of nine per cent. For four wheelers, there are three categories- for car up to Rs 5 lakhs will be charged at a rate of eight per cent while those between the price of Rs five to eight lakh will be charged at nine per cent and those above Rs. Ten lakhs will be charged ten per cent. In a bid to reduce pollution, the battery operated, solar powered and CNG operated vehicles have been exempted from one –time motor vehicle tax.

2. For taxis with six seats excluding the driver and maxi cabs with capacity of seven to 12 passengers will have to pay Rs 430 and Rs 510 per seat respectively for three months. For simplification, both these types of vehicles have been charged a rate of Rs 500 per seat for three months. For Fright vehicles, the three month charge has been slightly increased from present Rs.230 to Rs 270 per tonne. For trailer used for transporting agriculture produce the rate has been fixed at Rs 270 per tonne for three months.

3. For three wheelers having a capacity to accommodate three passengers except the driver, the rate for every passenger seat has been enhanced from present Rs. 730 to Rs 800 per seat annually, while those vehicles having capacity three to six passengers, the rate has been increased from present Rs. 845 per seat to Rs. 1000 annually. In both these type of vehicles, a sum of Rs 7000 has been fixed for one time rate which is voluntary. The battery operated, solar powered and CNG powered vehicles will get a rebate of 20 per cent in a bid to reduce pollution,.

4. The cost of transportation is more in hilly areas than in the plain areas of the state. Keeping in view the necessity of transportation in the hills, the tax rate of destination vehicles in the hills has been kept half as compared to those in the plains and fixed at Rs. 50 per seat per month.

5. To encourage public transportation within the limits of Municipal Corporation and municipal bodies, the rate of city buses has been reduced from Rs 85 per seat per month to Rs 50 per seat per month. The tax rate of destination d buses being run in the plain areas have been increased marginally by 18 per cent.

6. Keeping in view the revenue increase, there is slight increase in the tax rate of temporary registered vehicles and those in possession of the dealers.

7. The green tax on diesel run vehicles is more as compared to petrol run vehicles.

(a) petrol car Rs 1500-

(b) diesel car Rs 3000-

The vehicles run on clean fuel ( battery,solar and CNG operated) has been exempted from tax.

8. The vehicles being used for religious fairs, religious proigrammes, marriage parties,tourists and reserved parties being run on temporary permits have been charged at the rate of Rs. Ten per seat instead of present rate of Rs 8 per seat.

9. The rates for carriages coming to Uttarakhand from other states on temporary permits have been rationalized.

10. To discourage the use of private vehicles which are being used as transport vehicles unathorisedly, the tax rates have been fixed.