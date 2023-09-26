MotoGP event saw 1 lakh visitors, business worth Rs 933 crore: UP govt

Noida/Lucknow: On Tuesday, the government of Uttar Pradesh reported that more than one lakh people from India and around the world attended the maiden MotoGP event, which was hosted in Greater Noida.

The three days of intense activity took place between September 22 and 24. On Sunday, many famous people, including film actors and cricketers, joined Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other central and state ministers to watch the main race.

"The high-end preparations including hospitality, security arrangements, connectivity at MotoGP Bharat resulted in gathering of more than one lakh people from India and around the world at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida for the much-anticipated event hosted by India for the first time," said the government of Uttar Pradesh.—Inputs from Agencies