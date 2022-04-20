Motihari PACS chief shot at in Bihar

Patna: A Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) president in Bihar's Motihari town was shot at in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. when Pawan Gupta, who heads one of the basic co-operative credit institution, was sitting in his fertilizer shop in Matiyari Panchayat area under Harsidhi police station.

Eyewitnesses said three assailants came on two bikes and barged into the shop. They open fired on Gupta, and tried to escape. Gupta received bullet injuries to his head and chest.

The employees and owners of adjoining shops managed to overpower one of the attackers and brutally thrashed him. They also set his bike on fire.

When contacted, an official of Motihari police station said that the accused was critical and he was admitted to a government hospital.

"The accused is not in a position to give statement. We are waiting for his recovery. The reason of murder will be clear after that," he added requesting anonymity.

The angry shop owners also blocked a road connecting to a state highway. They demanded immediate arrest of the other attackers.

—IANS