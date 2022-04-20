Mothers stress most about sanitising, kids' health: Survey

New Delhi: During the pan-India lockdown, the worries of most mothers revolve around sanitisation and keeping their children busy and healthy, a survey has revealed.

"While 74 percent of moms are worried about keeping everything sanitized, 57 percent are concerned about keeping their kids busy during this lockdown. Kids'' health remains the topmost stressor for moms as 78 percent are worried about their kids getting sick amid the lockdown. Screen time is a growing concern for moms," Momspresso said in their survey findings. The survey was conducted on 500 Indian mothers.

The MomSights tracker also revealed that, on the brighter side, a majority of moms have mentioned that they have a renewed appreciation for spending time with their family and an increased value of life. They are also realizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle, a positive outlook, and me time. Post-lockdown, they plan to continue living a healthy, disciplined life, check their spending habits, and plan finances better.

Panic buying and stocking up on essentials were rampant in the initial weeks of the lockdown. Subsequently, however, moms have a sufficient stock of staples at home. Spending on tea or coffee, biscuits, breakfast cereals, and snacks has gone up slightly as more time is spent at home. Since visiting a doctor is not feasible, many others are stocking up on medicines as well, said the platform.About how moms are leveraging digital platforms during the lockdown, the survey notes an increase in the use of apps like Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. "Moms are relying more than ever on Whatsapp to connect with their friends and family and ensure their well-being. Further, OTT platforms such as Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. have also witnessed a surge in demand as a way for families to binge and bond."

Moms are also increasingly watching videos related to art and craft projects for kids, new recipes for cooking and yoga, workouts and meditation videos to stay healthy amid the lockdown.

--IANS