Mother, Two Kids Burnt Alive

Amethi: A mother and her two minor children were charred to death while they were sleeping as their house caught fire in Bhawanipur village under Shivratanganj police station area in the district on late Friday night .

Though the reason behind the fire was yet to be known , but police said here on Saturday that an investigation has been ordered. ASP Dayaram Saroj said that the deceased were identified as Tabassum(35) and her two sons Nurul(8) and Shoib (6). The husband Israr is working in Gujarat. UNI