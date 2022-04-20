Mother, Son Electrocuted In UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A woman and his 15-year-old son died due to electrocution in Kakod town in Uttar Pradesh''s Bulandshahr district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place near a farm in the neighbourhood of the victims'' house in Sherpur colony, they said.

The farm owner had set up barbed wire fencing to keep animals at bay. A live wire fell on the fencing on Thursday night. The woman, Vimlesh (35), received an electric shock when she accidentally came in contact with the fencing, Kakod Inspector Rambhavan Singh said.

Chandan, who tried to save his mother, was also electrocuted, police said. The family members of the victims and police reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

No written complaint has so far been received in connection with the matter, Singh said. —PTI