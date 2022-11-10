Mother-son accused of pushing man to become a beggar is detained

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Raj Nagar and his mother Asha have been detained by the police on charges that they blinded and severely injured Suresh Manjhi, 26, in order to coerce him into begging.

The defendants have come forward with crucial details about other gang members, including Vijay Nat, whom Manjhi accused of blinded and maiming him before selling him to Raj for Rs 70,000.

The police are already undertaking raids to detain additional gang members, including Vijay Nat.

The event happened six months ago when Suresh Manjhi, the victim, was abducted under the Jhakarkati bridge by his friend Vijay Nat, a resident of Macharia's Gulabi building, on the guise of securing employment in Gorakhpur, and held captive.

Vijay is accused of maiming him by breaking his limbs and making him blind with chemicals before selling him for Rs 70,000 to Raj Nagar, the leader of a begging gang in Nangloi, New Delhi.

Raj and his mother Asha, the leader of the beggar gang, have reportedly been apprehended in the city, according to DCP (South) Pramod Kumar.

"They have revealed shocking information about Vijay Nat and other gang members as well as other prisoners. While raids are being conducted to enable the capture of Vijay Nat, a team will also travel to Nangloi, New Delhi, to get information regarding the other hostages "The DCP continued.

(Inputs from Agencies)