Mother of victim arrested under POCSO law in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a startling incident, a woman in Kadakkavoor in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for having sexually exploited her 14-year-old son, police said on Monday.





This is the first such incident seen in the state.

The father had complained to the police that the boy's mother had been exploiting their son for quite some time.

A Kadakkavoor police station officer told IANS that they had received a petition from the father and forwarded it to the Child Welfare Commission. They found that the 35-year-old woman has exploited her son and police then took the case and arrested her.

She was produced before a court which sent her to judicial custody and is now at the woman's prison, Thiruvananathapuram.

—IANS