Mother kills her two children in Telangana's Suryapet

Suryapet: A woman in Suryapet, angry with her alcoholic husband, allegedly killed her two children by throwing them into a river, said the police.

The police said the accused Nagamani married Prashanth about 15 years ago and both have been residing in Suryapet for the last eight years.

The two children have been identified as Harshavardhan (6) and Jyothi (8).

"The couple would often fight at home after getting drunk and that night also they had a quarrel. Once the husband slept, the wife took the kids to a nearby river and threw them in. Both the children died in the incident. Once we are able to locate the mother we will come to know of further details regarding the issue," said Anjaneyulu, Inspector of Police, Suryapet.

"After the autopsy reports we can know if the kids were murdered or died due to some other reason," he added.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the mother and further investigation is underway. (ANI)