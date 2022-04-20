Mother, daughter found murdered in UP district

Kaushambhi: A woman and her minor daughter were found murdered at their rented accommodation in the Sirathu area of Kaushambhi district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaushambhi) Samar Bahadur told reporters that the incident came to light when the husband of the slain woman, Mohit Sahu, returned home from Prayagraj, late on Tuesday evening, and found the bodies of his wife and daughter lying in a pool of blood.

The deceased have been identified as Sarita, 28, and her daughter 7-year-old Tanu.

Manish, who runs a DJ business, had recently constructed a new house and was planning to shift to the new house from the rented accommodation this Navratri.

Senior police officials along with forensic experts rushed to the spot and began investigations. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

Police said that they are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

