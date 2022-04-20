Mother-daughter end lives by consuming poison in UP

Pilibhit: A woman and her daughter allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison at Madhotanda town of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased woman, Mamta, and her three children-Sejal, 14, Kamini, 11 and Ayosh, 3, were found unconscious in their house on Thursday.

They were rushed to a hospital, where Mamta and Sejal died while the condition of the other two was said to be stable.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kirit Kumar said that according to Mamta's in-laws, she committed suicide due to a family dispute.

Her daughter Kamini told police that her grandfather and uncle administered poison to them.

Her husband, Dharmveer, was not at home at the time of the incident.

The SP said that the case was being probed form all angles in view of the daughter's statement.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

--IANS