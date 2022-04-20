Most youth spent time with parents, elderly during lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the majority of youth and people below 45 years of age said they spent more time with their parents or the elderly in the family, according to the latest IANS-CVoter Covid tracker survey.

According to the survey, a whopping 71.5 per cent of respondents below 25 years of age said they spent more time with their parents or the elderly in the family.

The survey also pointed out that 61.7 per cent of respondents between 25 and 45 years of age did the same, followed by 52.5 per cent in the middle age group.

Gender wise, male (57.1 per cent) and female (60.1 per cent) participants were close when it came to spending time with parents or the elderly in the family.

In the education group category, 53.7 per cent respondents from the lower education group said they spent time with their parents, whereas the numbers were 67.2 per cent for the middle education group and 68.8 per cent for the higher education group.

In the social group category, 80 per cent Sikh respondents said they spent more time with their parents or the elderly in the family, the highest in the category, followed by 78.7 per cent Christian participants.

Income group wise, 64.2 per cent respondents from the middle income group said they spent more time with their parents.

Region wise, 67.5 per cent respondents from the eastern region said they spent more time with their parents or the elderly in the family, followed by 66.1 per cent in the western region, 54.9 per cent in northern region and 43.2 per cent in the southern region.

In the location category, 66.1 per cent respondents in the rural settings spent more time with their parents, followed by those in semi-urban settings at 61.5 per cent and those in the urban settings at 56.2 per cent.

--IANS