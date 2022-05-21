Most-wanted gangster of Bihar arrested in Delhi: Police

New Delhi: In a joint operation with the Bihar police, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a most-wanted gangster of the eastern state here, officials said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Azad Ali (43), a resident of Bihar's Siwan district, they said. The city police received information that a gangster from Bihar, wanted in a sensational shootout during the Vidhan Parishad election in the state, was hiding in Delhi-NCR, it said. On Friday, police got a tip-off that Ali would come to meet one of his associates to a location near Ring Road, Rajghat. A joint team was deployed and around 11:15 pm, Ali was spotted and nabbed after a brief scuffle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

A pistol and three live cartridges were seized from his possession, police said, adding that Ali was wanted in a case of shootout in Siwan on April 4. One Aftab Alam, along with Ali, Osama (the son of late Shahabuddin) and seven-eight others, had fired indiscriminately with AK-47 rifles on a convoy of cars of one Mohammed Rahees Khan, when the victims were returning to their village after polling day, police said. Five people had received multiple gunshot injuries in the incident and one of them, Vinod Yadav, died in the hospital, they added.

The attack was allegedly planned and orchestrated by Alam in a conspiracy with Osama, Ali and their other associates. Alam and Rahees -- two history-sheeters from Siwan -- had a rivalry with each other. Alam enjoyed the support of Osama, the son of deceased gangster Shahabuddin, police said. Rahees had contested the election for the membership of Bihar's Vidhan Parishad but was defeated, they added. Ali was involved in six criminal cases, including two murder cases and cases of attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act, kidnapping for ransom, assault, hurt, intimidation etc., in Bihar.—PTI