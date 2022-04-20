Most UPiites Remain Indoor On Ayodhya Verdict Day

Lucknow: The Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court created a sort of panic among people of Uttar Pradesh as vehicular traffic was thin on the roads and people preferred to stay in their houses glued to the TV sets to get the latest information.

It was a curfew like situation in most of the districts while in the state capital people remembered the day-- September 30, 2010 when the three judge bench of the Allahabad High Court pronounced their judgement in the Ayodhya title suit. On that day too, the roads in the state capital and other cities witnessed deserted look when the verdict came during noon.

DGP O P Singh said here on Saturday the situation was peaceful in the entire state and not a single case of any incident was reported so far. He said the social media too is being monitored closely.

Reports from the districts including Ayodhya and Lucknow, said the markets were closed in the morning hours after some of them opened in the late afternoon though there were negligible buyers.

UP government had announced a three-day holiday for all education and training institutions and Saturday being a second Saturday, all the government officials and banks were closed. The liquor shops in the state have also been asked to keep their shutters down.

With government taking no chance, the security personnel were the only visible people on the road in some areas of the state capital. In several places, the security personnel were using public address system to inform the people not to create any problem or make any comment on the social media. Passengers trains were empty while government buses plied less in the state as there were no passengers on some routes.

A report from Gorakhpur said just one person purchased ticket for the Gorakhpur-Ayodhya passenger train on Saturday morning. The entire train was vacant. UNI