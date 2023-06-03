Most Tobacco Quitters Are From UP: Survey

New Delhi: A survey by the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI) has suggested that the maximum number of tobacco quitters are from Uttar Pradesh.

The survey by VPCI also brought to notice the commendable work done by the Central government's National Tobacco Quitline Service (NTQLS) in the direction of tobacco consumption control.

Based on the calls received, the NTQLS data reveal that the maximum tobacco quitters are from Uttar Pradesh.

VPCI runs the National Tobacco Quitline Service (NTQLS), which is a link to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The VPCI survey based on NTQLS' data reveals that a total number of 71,39,473 interactive voice response (IVR)calls were received. Out of the total number of IVR calls received by this centre this year until April 30, 20,43,227 calls were counselled, including 9,96,302 inbound calls, 26,80,657 outbound calls, and 3,91,160 registered by the call centre.

A total of 1,56,644 individuals have successfully given up tobacco use. Of 156,644 people who have given up tobacco, a maximum of 123,508 calls were received from Uttar Pradesh.

According to Dr Raj Kumar, Director of VPCI, "I would like to work with two objectives. First, those who have not started using tobacco should not start, second, those who have started by mistake should quit. And if you need any kind of help in quitting, we are ready to help you out."

The survey data also indicates that males make up the highest percentage at 98 per cent, followed by transgender individuals at 5 per cent of the total population, while females comprise the lowest i.e., two per cent. The highest number of tobacco consumers are individuals who have passed their Class 10 exam whose number is 1,74,097.

Dr Kumar added, "The counselling and guidance provided by the NTQLS' call centre have been very useful to the people who are tobacco users but want to quit at the earliest." —ANI