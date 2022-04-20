Most married couples don't spend quality time: Survey

New Delhi:The thought of tying the knot or exchanging marital vows with your loved one might be exciting, but if one goes by a survey, the spark in a relationship dies down gradually after getting married. On the occasion of World Marriage Day, which falls Feb 8 this year, Bajaj Discover has released findings of a survey titled "Bajaj Discover - IMRB Relationship Survey". "We had conducted an in-depth survey across India to understand relationships between married couple pre- and post-marriage, as well as bike usage habits," Sumeet Narang, vice president, marketing Bajaj Auto Ltd, said in a statement. "The survey revealed interesting findings on how the zing in relationships goes missing a few years into marriage. It also throws light on bike usage habits and the role it plays in their lives and relationships," he added. The survey was conducted with a sample size of 1,000 respondents across cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. It highlights that 94 percent Indian couples experienced lack of spark and zing in their married lives and would want it back. On quality time being spent with each other, 57 percent couples said that it reduced gradually over the two years of marriage, coupled with a significant decline in planning a surprise for each other by 50 percent. Attributing long work hours, chasing household commitments, daily commute and more, married couples longed to grab 'me' time over long bike rides, which they admitted to enjoy before marriage. Adding to this insight, 33 percent couples believe that long rides was the most romantic way to spend time with spouse, as compared to watching movies, going for dinner and spending time at home. IANS