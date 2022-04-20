Mosques in Kuwait amend call to prayer

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait have temporarily closed mosques and amended the ''adhan'' or the the Muslim call to prayer, to include the words "pray in your homes", as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Kuwait''s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced on Friday that the five daily prayers usually held at mosques had been cancelled, while several social media videos showed that the ''adhan'' was now instructing worshippers not to come to mosques for congregational prayers, reports the London-based Middle East Eye news portal.

The muezzin, or person who calls for the Muslim prayer, would continue to make the call, authorities said.

But instead of "come to pray", which is typically announced, worshippers were instructed to: "pray in your homes".

The changes were in effect until further notice, the Ministry said.

As of Saturday, Kuwait reported 80 coronavirus cases.

--IANS