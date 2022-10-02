MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Visit Gujarat Oct 3

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be visiting Gujarat from tomorrow on a two-day official visit.

The Minister will be interacting with students, startups and entrepreneurs as part of the Government's focus on young Indians and to provide them an enabling environment for their careers ahead. ‘New India for Young India : Techade of Opportunities’, is the theme of these interactions. Visits to four universities -- C S University in Surendranagar and Saurashtra University, R K University and Marwadi University in Rajkot are part of his itinerary.

Shri Chandrasekhar’s first stop is at C U University, Surendranagar tomorrow where he will meet startups and students. The Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr. Mahendra Munjapara who is also the local Member of Parliament, will be present at the programme as a special guest. Then Shri Chandrasekhar would be traveling to Rajkot, where he will be meeting thought leaders, members of the academia, trade and industry at R K University.

The next day, the Minister will be visiting Saurashtra and Marwadi Universities and hold interactions with students, startups, innovators and academia.

The Minister will also be meeting CII industry leaders and representatives at Rajkot.

Shri Chandrasekhar who himself has been a technocrat, successful entrepreneur - who built India’s first and largest wireless cellular network, has been holding such engaging sessions with students and startups across the country, to encourage them to acquire skills in emerging technologies. He has maintained that "Innovation is the mantra for going forward. Our startups, innovators & entrepreneurs will drive the Indian Economy towards $5 Trillion & Digital Economy towards $ 1 Trillion."