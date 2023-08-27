MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Address 8th Rozgar Mela In Hyderabad August 28

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is scheduled to address the 8th tranche of the Rozgar Mela, which will be held at the Men’s Club, Group Centre, CRPF Hyderabad tomorrow. The event will witness the inauguration by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who will present Offer of Appointment letters to candidates. He is slated to distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to recently onboarded recruits.

In July, at the Rozgar Mela in Chennai, MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s message of introducing a new culture “Seva” or public service in Government jobs. He talked about a tectonic shift in how people perceive Governance and Government jobs.

In a recent address at the Rozgar Mela in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Shri Modi lauded the newly appointed 5,800 primary school teachers and highlighted how their role in implementing the National Education Policy will be crucial. He emphasized the equal significance given to traditional knowledge and emerging technologies, noting the development of a new curriculum in primary education. The Rozgar Mela was conducted across 44 locations nationwide. The ongoing recruitment drive covers Central Government Departments, State Governments and Union Territories, aligning with the commitment to prioritize employment generation. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on October 22nd last year, initiated the ‘Rozgar Mela’ campaign, marking the commencement of the drive to provide 10 lakh government jobs.