MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar targets Congress, INDIA bloc after ED's claim against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

New Delhi [India]: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday attacked the Congress party and the Opposition coalition, INDIA after the Enforcement Directorate claimed that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received Rs 508 crore from Mahadev betting App.

MoS Chandrasekhar further accused Congress of "partnering" with terror and criminal networks adding that betting apps are backed by money laundering interests.

"Everywhere the Congress/INDI goes, ATM & Looting money meant for the poor follows. 500+ crores - read that again -- over 500 crores from one illegal betting app company alone to Cong Chattisgarh CM @bhupeshbaghel. If such brazen loot isn't shameful enough - understand the anti-national and criminal interests that are "partners" to this Cong loot," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a post on X.

He added, "Betting is illegal in India - Betting apps are often backed by criminal and money laundering interests - in turn, these are funding sources for Terror & criminal networks and they are Cong "partners". Let this sink in. That this brazen loot with criminal partners goes on even as Dynast roams the world shamelessly talking about "Democracy at risk" #TruthAboutCorruptCong #INDILootoYatra."



Earlier on Friday (November 3), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that according to fresh evidence following a search operation on November 2, it was found that regular payments have been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 crore has been paid by Mahadev App Promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The ED is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting App syndicate in which the promoters of this betting syndicate are based abroad and remotely running thousands of panels across India with the help of their friends and associates who are mainly from Chhattisgarh and have earned thousands of crore of proceeds of crime.

The ED has already arrested four accused persons seized proceeds of crime worth more than Rs 450 crore and filed a prosecution complaint against 14 accused persons.



However, CM Baghel has refuted the ED's claim and said that the BJP wants to contest the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls with the help of its "agencies".

"Can there be a bigger joke? If today I catch hold of someone and ask him to take PM Modi's name, will they (ED) interrogate him? It has become very easy to toss someone's reputation," Baghel told reporters on the ED's allegations.

While, the Congress in defence of CM Baghel alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is facing the prospects of a "certain defeat" in upcoming Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, has unleashed his "last remaining astra" (weapon) that is the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to damage the reputation of its leaders.

—ANI