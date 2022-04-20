MoS Finance takes to Twitter to resolve grievances of common man, businesses

New Delhi: At a time when social distancing has become the new normal, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday took to Twitter to address the grievances of businesses as well as common man.

The minister''s directive to the authorities concerned to quickly resolve the grievances drew accolades from Twitter users.

One of the Twitter users shared his pending GST registration case at the minister''s official handle which was redressed by giving direction to the concerned GST zone to look into the matter.

"Look into this and resolve. @cgstdelhizone," the minister wrote while forwarding the complaint to the authority.

Later, the authority replied to this user, "Please note that your GST registration application has been approved. Screenshot of approval attached."

Many other grievances poured in related to bank loans, custom clearance, GST filing, among others, and many of these issues were attended promptly.

The initiative has resulted in swift resolution of matters, with departments concerned responding within a few hours.

Another instance was pertaining to a street vendor who posted a problem relating to difficulty in getting a bank loan, and it was also promptly taken up by the minister.

After taking charge as Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Thakur had said that his doors are always open for all, including industry and individuals. PTI



