Mortal Remains Of Soldier Narendra Singh Reaches Hometown, Family Demands Face-To-Face War With Pakistan

Dehradun: Mortal remains of soldier Narendra Singh Bisht, who lost his life in the ceasefire violation in Uri last week, was brought to Dehradun for the last rites on Thursday. Havildar Narendra Singh received a critical head injury and was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately the brave soldier succumbed to his injury. Bisht's daughter expressed her pain and demanded a face-to-face war between India and Pakistan. Singh belonged to Narayanbagad in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the demise of Havildar Bisht and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.