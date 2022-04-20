Moroccan Olympic Committee praises decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Rabat: The Moroccan Olympic Committee on Wednesday praised the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the committee said in a statement.

The committee hailed a courageous and responsible decision, which clearly expresses the will to preserve the health of all participants, as well as to ensure the principle of equality between all athletes in the preparation for the Olympics.

The Moroccan committee affirmed its unwavering support for the IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee to implement and respect the new decisions that will be taken to ensure the success of these Games.

It also called on Moroccan national federations and athletes to seize the opportunity to complete their preparations for the new date.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until no later than the summer of 2021, the Japanese leader said Tuesday.

—UNI