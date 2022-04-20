Mumbai: Morgan Stanley has upgrades Reliance Industries Ltd to "overweight" from "underweight", citing confidence about the conglomerate`s downstream projects and improving outlook for telecoms business. Morgan Stanley said it expected earnings to grow 50 percent over the fiscal years 2015 to 2018. The investment bank has also raised the target price on the stock to Rs 1,062 from Rs 922. Reuters
Morgan Stanley upgrades RIL, cites downstream expansion, telecom outlook
April20/ 2022
