More trouble for Katrina Kaif-Saif Ali Khan�s Phantom, MSF takes legal action against the film

After being banned in Pakistan, Kabir Khan�s Phantom is now in legal trouble over the portrayal of Katrina�s character in the film. Read on! Looks like Kabir Khan�s Phantom is in some major trouble. After being banned in Pakistan by Lashak E-Taiba�s chief Hafiz Saeed, the film has now come under scrutiny for Katrina Kaif�s character. The beauty plays Nawaz Mistry, who is shown as a worker of international charity organisation MSF (Medecins Sans Frontieres). This medical group has claimed that it has been misinterpreted and the same can cause harm to the aid workers functioning at conflict zones. Kat is shown firing a gun in two scenes in Phantom. MSF however claims that the group has a no guns policy and no armed guards. �None of our staff would ever carry a gun. Any portrayal that suggests otherwise is dangerous, misleading and wrong,� read the official statement by MSF. The group also stated that the it wasn�t consulted regarding the content shown in the film. So how is MSF going about to sort out this issue? �We have contacted the film�s production team and are taking legal action in order to correct this dangerous misrepresentation of our organisation and its work,� the group wrote in the statement. Thousands of health workers such as doctors, psychiatrists , surgeons etc have been deployed in more than 70 countries and the group claims that misinterpretation of their work could be tricky given the risky nature of it. �The only way we can safely work in places such as Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen, where there is active fighting, is by explaining to every group on the ground that we are independent, neutral and impartial and interested only in providing medical care to people who need it,� wrote MSF. Adding to that, MSF wrote,�Any portrayal that suggests MSF does anything other than provide medical care could endanger our patients, staff, our ability to work in places where people might not otherwise have access to healthcare and undermine our reputation.�