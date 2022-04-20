More than 88.13 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours

46% of all adult Indians have received the First Dose while 13% of all adult Indians have received Both Doses of vaccine

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a landmark achievement, nearly 88 lakh (88,13,919) doses have been administered under the Largest Vaccination Drive yesterday on the 16th of August 2021.

While announcing the present phase of vaccination on 7th June, 2021, Hon’ble Prime Minister had also given a clarion call to all citizens to vaccinate themselves and encourage the others who are eligible to take the COVID19 vaccine. Today’s achievement showcases the trust placed by the people of India in the Government in its fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding scope of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, 15 days advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

With the administration of the more than 88.13 lakh doses, the cumulative vaccination coverage has increased to 55.47Cr (55,47,30,609). This translates to 46% of all adult Indians receiving the first dose. 13% of all adult Indians have received both doses of vaccine and are protected against COVID-19.