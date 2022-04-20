More Than 40 Women Rescued In Raids On Ashrams

Farukkhabad/Banda: More than 40 women, who were being held hostage at ashrams run by controversial spiritual guru Virendra Dev Dikshit on the pretext of spiritual studies, were rescued in raids here early on Saturday morning. Dikhshit manages a 'spiritual university' in Delhi. The ashrams were raided on orders of a Delhi court following a similar exercise at Dikhshit's Rohini-based ashram recently.

Additional superintendent of police Tribhuvan Singh told UNI that on receiving information that some women were being held hostage, a police team raided an ashram in Sikattarbad locality around 7.00am and recovered a woman, who hailed from Pune in Maharashtra. The woman had been staying at the ashram for the last five to six years. Seven sewadars were also present at the ashram when the police raided it. Singh further stated that in another raid supervised by Qayamganj sub-divisional magistrate V.K. Dube and led by deputy superintendent of police Naresh Kumar, more than 40 women were recovered from an ashram located on Kampil-Ganga road in Chaudhariyan locality.