More Than 15 Lakh Pilgrims Have Gone On Char Dham Yatra This Year: Uttarakhand Director General Of Police

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police on Saturday said that number of pilgrims who went on the Char Dham Yatra has crossed 15 lakh as of May 27.

"Uttarakhand Police personnel are dedicated to a smooth and safe Chardham Yatra for the devotees coming on Chardham Yatra," said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar.

Kumar further added that more than 15 lakh devotees had left for their destinations after visiting Chardham. These included 3,12,422 from Gangotri, 2,82,857 from Yamunotri, 5,37,065 from Kedarnath, 4,39,782 from Badrinath and 8,551 from Hemkund Sahib, said Kumar.

The Uttarakhand Director General further added that all district in-charges were directed not to impose Chardham duties on policemen above 55 years of age.

"Keeping in view the high altitude, adverse conditions, long duty and health of policemen, all district in-charges have been directed not to impose Chardham duty on policemen above 55 years of age," he stated.

On May 17, CM Dhami inaugurated the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Char Dham Yatris in Rishikesh at a cost of about Rs 22.25 crore.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that efforts have been made by the state government to provide all possible facilities to the devotees for the Char Dham Yatra.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Registration Office cum Transit Camp for Chardham Yatris, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also inspected all the works being done for the convenience of Chardham Yatris. On this occasion, he also visited the hospital, registration office, inquiry and help centre in the transit camp and reviewed all the arrangements there. Also, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with the devotees from different states who had come for Char Dham Yatra. He welcomed everyone to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The Chardham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on April 22. —ANI