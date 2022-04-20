More than 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App

Details about price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) etc are available on App
State/Union Territory-wise data of Jan Aushadhi Sugam App users as on 04.08.2021
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Total number of Installation by users
1
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
37
2
Andhra Pradesh
5562
3
Arunachal Pradesh
121
4
Assam
2318
5
Bihar
13328
6
Chandigarh
864
7
Chhattisgarh
3226
8
Delhi
28855
9
Goa
409
10
Gujarat
12830
11
Haryana
10580
12
Himachal Pradesh
1073
13
Jammu And Kashmir
1828
14
Jharkhand
3481
15
Karnataka
30487
16
Kerala
22498
17
Ladakh
0
18
Lakshadweep
7
19
Madhya Pradesh
9092
20
Maharashtra
24061
21
Manipur
115
22
Meghalaya
80
23
Mizoram
24
24
Nagaland
50
25
Odisha
7444
26
Puducherry
316
27
Punjab
7084
28
Rajasthan
8201
29
Sikkim
65
30
Tamil Nadu
13074
31
Telangana
7708
32
D&NH and DD
217
33
Tripura
262
34
Uttar Pradesh
44517
35
Uttarakhand
2748
36
West Bengal
15554
37
No. of users in the country without State/UT level registration
887540
38
Other Countries (Global)
7963
Total
1173619
Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly.
This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
