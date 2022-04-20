    Menu
    Health

    More than 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App

    April20/ 2022


    Details about price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) etc are available on App

    New Delhi (The Hawk): As on 04.08.2021, approximately 11.74 lakh users are connected with the Jan Aushadhi Sugam App.  The users of the App are able to find details about name and price of medicines, comparison of prices between generic drugs and their equivalent branded drug, location of nearby Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), quality assurance and transaction details, etc.   The State/UT- wise data of users of the App is as

    State/Union Territory-wise data of Jan Aushadhi Sugam App users as on 04.08.2021

    Sl. No.

    Name of the State/UT

    Total number of Installation by users

    1

    Andaman And Nicobar Islands

    37

    2

    Andhra Pradesh

    5562

    3

    Arunachal Pradesh

    121

    4

    Assam

    2318

    5

    Bihar

    13328

    6

    Chandigarh

    864

    7

    Chhattisgarh

    3226

    8

    Delhi

    28855

    9

    Goa

    409

    10

    Gujarat

    12830

    11

    Haryana

    10580

    12

    Himachal Pradesh

    1073

    13

    Jammu And Kashmir

    1828

    14

    Jharkhand

    3481

    15

    Karnataka

    30487

    16

    Kerala

    22498

    17

    Ladakh

    0

    18

    Lakshadweep

    7

    19

    Madhya Pradesh

    9092

    20

    Maharashtra

    24061

    21

    Manipur

    115

    22

    Meghalaya

    80

    23

    Mizoram

    24

    24

    Nagaland

    50

    25

    Odisha

    7444

    26

    Puducherry

    316

    27

    Punjab

    7084

    28

    Rajasthan

    8201

    29

    Sikkim

    65

    30

    Tamil Nadu

    13074

    31

    Telangana

    7708

    32

    D&NH and DD

    217

    33

    Tripura

    262

    34

    Uttar Pradesh

    44517

    35

    Uttarakhand

    2748

    36

    West Bengal

    15554

    37

    No. of users in the country without State/UT level registration

    887540

    38

    Other Countries (Global)

    7963

    Total

    1173619

    Jan Aushadhi Sugam App is regularly updated with new technological advancements to make it more user-friendly.

    This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

    *******

    Categories :HealthTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in