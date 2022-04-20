More than 100,000 cases of Covid 19 cases reported worldwide

Paris: Crossing more borders, the new coronavirus hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide as it wove itself deeper into the daily lives of millions, infecting the powerful, the unprotected poor and vast masses in between.

The virus, which has killed more than 3,400 people and emerged in more than 90 countries, edged into more U.S. states on Friday and even breached the halls of the Vatican. It forced mosques in Iran and beyond to halt weekly Muslim prayers, blocked pilgrims from Jesus' birthplace in Bethlehem and upended Japan's plans for the Olympic torch parade.

As financial markets dived again, repercussions from the virus also rattled livelihoods in the real economy.

The news isn't all bad though: more than half of those who contracted the virus have now recovered. It's retreating in China, where it first emerged, and in nearby South Korea.

China on Saturday morning reported just 99 new cases, the first time it has had only a double digit increase since Jan. 20. It also reported another 28 deaths. Overall, China now counts 22,177 patients currently in treatment, while it has released 55,404. South Korea on Saturday morning reported 174 new cases.

The virus continued popping up in new places, however, with countries like Colombia and Togo reporting their first confirmed cases.

