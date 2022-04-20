More restrictions expected in Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 (NCCC) on Tuesday to deliberate upon the situation and options for imposing further restrictions.

"I have a feeling that further restrictions or a line of action for further restrictions will be announced as we cannot afford an increase in cases of the deadly virus," the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) spokesperson Sajid Shah told Dawn news.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Secretary General Qaisar Sajjad has warned that the virus had become more lethal as it had mutated and bounced back with full force. He told Dawn news that there was an urgent need to deal with the situation strictly.

"The government has declared wearing of mask mandatory, but no one wears mask in public areas. A number of meetings of government and oppositions leaders are televised in which they shake hands and hug each other without wearing masks.

"The NCCC should decide that no such event will be covered (by the media) in which there will be violation of SOPs," he said.

As of Tuesday, Pakistan's overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 336,260 and 6,849, respectvely.

— IANS