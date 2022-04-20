More Recoveries But No Decline In Fresh Covid Infections In U'khand









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 8:00 PM On March 15, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,866 on Monday as 60 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,168 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 581. The state's toll rose to 1,704 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,413. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 86. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.22 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 35 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 10 and 7 respectively. That apart, 4 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 2 each in Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.

