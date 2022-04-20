More Rainfall To Lash UP, 114 Dead

Lucknow: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted more thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rain during the next 24 hours in some places, even as 114 people lost their lives in the state so far.

The weather forecast issued here said that rain or thundershowers and lightning very likely to occur during next 24 hours at a few places over Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Bijnor districts and adjoining areas. As many as 15 people have died in the rains and floods in eastern parts of the state on Monday, officials here confirmed. State Relief Commissioner G S Priyadarshi, said that 294 houses have been damaged due to excessive rain in the area.

He added that the government was constantly in touch with the weather department and district administrations to control water-logging problems. In an official statement, state government said that 14 persons died and six were injured in separate wall collapse incidents on Sunday in Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Rae Bareli and Chandauli while three others died in lightening in Ghazipur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to the district administration to ensure adequate arrangements were made to help the people. He has also instructed to cancel leaves of all the officials as heavy rains ravaged parts of eastern UP. UNI