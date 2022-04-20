More Petrol Pumps, Eateries On Lko-Agra Expressway: Yogi

Lucknow: The Lucknow-Agra Expressway will have additional petrol pumps and eateries for the benefit of the commuters on this 302 km long Greenfield expressway.

The directives regarding this was given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the review meeting of UPEIDA held here on Monday night.

There are already two petrol pumps and resting zone on this Expressway.

He also said that a trauma centre should be set up in the Expressway to provide relief to the people at the time of accident.

Of late, incidents of accidents have gone up in Expressway resulting in fatalities. On Monday, an IPS officer met with an accident in which he received serious injuries. The trauma centre will help in giving quick medical help to the people.

"Nodal officers should be appointed for the four expressways who will monitor the progress in construction of Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway and Gorakhpur Expressway," chief minister said.

These nodal officers will be responsible for monitoring work in a transparent way, he said.

CM also suggested that industrial corridor should be constructed across Gorakhpur link.

"Work in all these projects should be completed with in stipulated time," he said. UNI