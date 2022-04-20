More Child Rape Cases In UP Even As Yogi Cracks The Whip

Lucknow: Around the same time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was holding high level meeting in Lucknow on Monday evening to discuss means to stop crime against child and women in the state, a cleric was arrested in Meerut for raping a 12-year-old girl in a madrasa.

The accused cleric, Shahid was beaten up by the people in Sarupur area after the alleged incident but he managed to escape.

Shahid was later arrested when he was waiting to board a bus on the Meerut-Karnal highway.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

In another incident, in Kanpur, a 15-year-old girl was raped by a madrasa teacher on Sunday evening. The accused, identified as 35-year-old Javed, raped the girl in a room located on the premises of madrasa.

The accused had visited the girl's house and asked her mother to send her daughter with him to madrasa for filling up a blank form. On reaching the madrasa, the accused took her to a room and raped her. The girl, somehow, escaped and reached home. She narrated her ordeal to her mother and later, registered a police complaint.

After a massive hunt, the police managed to nab the accused who was trying to flee.

In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang raped by six men in Kushinagar district on June 9. The six accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.

In a fourth incident surfacing from Jalaun, the body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a field, with her 'salwar' tied around her neck, fuelling suspicion that she was raped. The girl was missing since June 7 when she stepped out to play. A group of villagers found her body two days later and informed the family.

Earlier, an 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hamirpur district. The victim's naked body was found in a graveyard in the early hours of June 9.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused for rape and murder. The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault before she was strangulated to death.

There were injury marks on her private parts and around her neck.

All the five incidents mentioned above have taken place after the Aligarh incident in which a two-and-a-half-year old girl was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out.

The incident, that took place on May 30, has drawn widespread condemnation and calls for giving harshest punishment to the guilty are intensifying.

Meanwhile, after Monday's meeting, Adityanath has directed four women ADGs, Renuka Kumar, Tanuja Srivasatava, Neera Rawat and Anju Gupta, to monitor the crime situation in two zones each.

The Chief Minister also ordered that the anti-Romeo squads be re-activated and the monthly report on the 1090 women helpline should be prepared to analyze the crime pattern. --IANS