More Bengal MPs likely in the new cabinet

Kolkata (The Hawk): The whistle has been blown in the Capital and there is already buzz in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on who is in and who is out.

Though, the reshuffle 2.0 for the present cabinet will include party loyalists from across India, there will be fair representation from Bengal, say political pundits.

The buzz is giving nervous nights to Kolkata MPs from the saffron party. Tuesday will only clear their doubts.

There have been murmurs of Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik being awarded for his good show in the assembly polls, where he was a candidate and won from the seat. He later resigned from his Dinhata seat. When contacted, the BJP MP confirmed that he has been given instructions to stay back in New Delhi.

Another party MP, from Bongaon Shantanu Thakur is also likely to get a call up.

At present, there are two ministers from Bengal in the central ministry, Asansol MP Babul Supriyo and raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri.

"All I can say is that Shantanu and I have been asked to be present but don't know whether we will be inducted in the ministry or not," said Nisith.

Thakur is an important cog in the BJP Bengal wheel as he represents the Matua community, a sizable chunk of the electorate. His inclusion will give not only stronger representation of the community, it will also pacify the leader, who has been 'not so happy' with the party's central leaders of late. With the Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, the saffron party would like to consolidate more votes, a faction of which has chosen to align with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

According to a poll analyst, inclusion of Shantanu Thakur, Bongaon MP will help the BJP to retain the Matua votes as due to the delay in implementing CAA, a section of Matua can likely rejoin TMC.

According to BJP sources, not just Nisith and Shantanu, names of Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee are also likely inductees.

"Names of Jagannath Sarkar, Nishith Pramanik, Shantanu Thakur, Locket Chatterjee and even West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh are being circulated for new berths in the cabinet," said the sources.

Jagannath Sarkar is yet another leader, who resigned from the Santipur seat after being elected as legislator in the just-concluded state polls. Locket Chatterjee, who stood for the assembly polls, lost her from her constituency. But, her name might be considered as the party leadership is set to give better representation to women leaders. Earlier, Locket had been the Mahila Morcha wing chief in the state.

However, Dilip Ghosh said he wasn't aware of the developments and claimed he would prefer to stay and work for West Bengal.

With the reshuffle at the Centre, the BJP hopes to make gains not only in the five states, which are poll bound but also target more votes in the 2024 parliamentary elections, including West Bengal.