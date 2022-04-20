More Banks To Shut Down Soon: VBA Chief In Osmanabad Rally

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar said here that there is an urgent need for a stronger opposition in the country as the economic condition is deteriorating on a faster pace, further hinting that more banks will be shut down soon.

Grandson of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar made the remark during an election rally Kalamb town here on Sunday evening.

VBA candidate Dhananjay Shingade is contesting elections from Osmanabad constituency.

Adv Ambedkar said, "The ruling party is promoting elections as 'utsav' (celebrations), but once the elections are over they will tie our hands."

He accused BJP of fooling the masses. "They had promised to credit Rs 15 lakh to people's accounts but now they are shutting down banks," Ambedkar said.