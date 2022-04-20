Moradabad Factory Illegally Manufacturing Food Supplements, Medicines Sealed

Moradabad: A factory illegally manufacturing food supplements and medicines has been sealed, said Vinod Kumar Singh, Food Safety Officer. "A factory where food supplements and medicines were being manufactured illegally was sealed on May 4. Samples of the food supplements and medicines have been sent to the laboratory for testing. If reports show their medicines are bad, a case will be registered against them," Singh told ANI. He further said that their medicines will stay banned until further orders. —ANI











