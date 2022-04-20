Moped rider begs mercy from angry elephants who attacked him in Thailand

These dramatic pictures show the moment elephants attacked a terrified moped rider as he tried to go past them on a road in Thailand. The animals reacted angrily as the rider approached in the heart of Khao Yai national park near the city of Korat, in the north-east of the country. Footage taken on a car's dashboard camera shows the slow-moving rider trying to pass the elephants. But he was unaware that the herd had been agitated minutes earlier by the sound of a pack of motorcyclists roaring past.

The man was forced to leap off his bike and run into the jungle as several elephants charged towards him trumpeting loudly. The biker had to wait for the elephants to disperse before he could recover his machine and speed off. The national park of Khao Yai shared the video on their Facebook page with a comment: 'Motorbikes have to be banned from Khao Yai before something serious happens.' The park is the third largest in Thailand. It covers an area of 300 sq km (74,000 acres), including evergreen forests and grasslands. There are 3,000 species of plants, 320 species of birds and 66 species of mammals, including Asian elephants.