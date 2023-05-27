Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Moot Question: Will We Survive? Sort-Of-Out-Of-Blues This Macabre, Spine Chilling, Spluttering Nervy Question Suddenly Now Fast Becoming Insidious Amid Many, Already Awfully Terrified, Diverse Populace. Many Of Them Even Have Frantically Started Counting Their "Last" Days In Reverse Order. Some Have Resorted To Extraordinarily Diabolic Voodoo, Tantrik, "Bhoutik", "Dracula" Etc Ways To Keep Their Deaths Away. There Are Many Who Are Doing Yagnas, Puja, Anushthan Etc To Keep Their Deaths Away...But Why This Dread? Its so because, reliably understandably, there are some "mysterious nocturnal activities going on that has led to out-of-blues death for 1-by-1 Cheeta cubs, adult Cheetah/s in Madhya Pradesh. ...More such "sudden" deaths are predicted imminent in the ensuing days. The deaths will occur in other sectors / other states may be, confide know-alls. Thus, the moot question: Will We Survive? Or, Is The Ongoing KalYug's End's Near? Is It Time For The Ongoing Kali Yuga To End, Thus, End Of All...No Liability...On / In To The Next Yuga, Starting Afresh...Moot Question. QED