Moon has changed from a symbol of aspiration to one of achievement: N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi: B20 Chair N Chadrasekaran said on Friday that the success of Chandrayaan-3 has transformed the moon from a symbol of aspiration to one of achievement, and that a simple glance upwards each night will serve as a reminder of what India has accomplished and what it is capable of achieving in the future.

Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Sons, spoke at the B20 Summit India, 2023, and he mentioned that it was a "great privilege" to do so "during the week that India successfully soft-landed a spacecraft on the moon."

He referred to the moon as "a symbol of aspiration for a long time" and stated, "We say shoot for the moon when we want to strive for the impossible." India's greatest poets have been contemplating the moon and its infinite separation from Earth for centuries.—Inputs from Agencies