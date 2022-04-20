Moon Arrives In Pyongyang For Korean Summit

Pyongyang:South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived here on Tuesday to a rousing welcoming party that included North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greeting him with hugs and smiles, kicking off a three-day summit aimed at advancing faltering nuclear talks and officially ending the Korean War.

Mr Kim and several senior officials, ceremonial guards and hundreds of North Koreans wearing suits and traditional dresses welcomed the South Korean President at the airport, carrying flowers and waving national and unification flags, a report in The Wall Street Journal, a US daily, said.

Mr Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, were greeted by Mr Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju. The two leaders shook hands and hugged and greeted each other after Mr Moon touched down. This is the first inter-Korean summit in DPRK's capital Pyongyang in 11 years. The Pyongyang summit "will offer an important opportunity in further accelerating the development of inter-Korea relations that is making a new history," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. UNI