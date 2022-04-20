Moon's South Polar Region: A Journey Unlike Any Other

Chennai: As the stage is all set for the most challenging second lunar mission in 11 years, Chandrayaan-2 by the heaviest launch vehicle GSLV-Mk-III, India aims to explore the Moon's South polar region after its soft landing on September 6.

ISRO said the Moon's South polar region is a section of the lunar surface that was yet to be explored by any country on the planet, in over 60 years of lunar expedition. When Chandrayaan-2 takes off from the SHAR Range here at 0251 hrs tomorrow, it would chart a course that will shed light on the unknown section of our closest satellite. Chandrayan-2 aims to expand on the findings of Chandrayaan-1, launched on October 22, 2008, develop and demonstrate key capabilities such assoft landing and roving on the lunar surface, design and deploy the Vikram lander, capable of soft landing on a specified lunar site and deploy the

Pragyan Rover to explore the moon's surface.

Legacy of Lunar exploration:

October 22, 2008 : Chandrayaan-1 launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

November 8, 2008 : Chandrayaan-1 enters a Lunar Transfer Trajectory November 14, 2008 : The Moon Mineralogy Mapper onboard Chandrayaan-1 confirms the presence of water molecules on the Moon's surface. July 15, 2019 : Chandrayaan-2 prepares to rekindle India's exploration of the Moon. UNI