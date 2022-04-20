Montreal circuit 'ridiculous amount of fun': Daniel Ricciardo

Montreal: Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo on Friday said he is in love with Circuit Gilles Villeneuve here, stating that it is "ridiculous amount of fun" driving through the 4.3 km track. Last time he was here, the Red Bull driver won the Canadian Grand Prix, the first victory of his career. �Possibly winning has made me love it a little bit more but really, I�ve loved it since my first lap back when I was driving for Toro Rosso. I remember coming back into the pits and saying 'what a circuit'. I was amazed at how good it was and I�d only done an install,� Ricciardo said. �It�s just a ridiculous amount of fun. You can jump across the kerbs and really get the car bouncing around. It�s like getting back to go-kart days. You really feel like you own it and I love that. You can get aggressive with it and aim to just brush the wall. There�s a lot of risk but that brings a lot of adrenaline with it. It�d be wonderful if you were doing it in isolation but with 100,000 screaming fans urging you on, it�s just mega.� Asked to compare the risk vs reward in getting too close to the walls, the Australian said: �It�s a clear choice. Some guys will play it safe and sacrifice half a 10th to get through there cleanly, others who will take a risk and go flat out trying to find a little bit. The nearer you are, the faster you�ll go. Give the wall a kiss and you feel pretty good, kiss it too hard and that�s it!� The Canadian GP will be held here on June 7. IANS