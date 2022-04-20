Monthly Pension To Be Transferred Into Accounts Of Children Orphaned By COVID-19 From Today: MP CM

Bhopal: As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government completed its seven years in the office on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the transfer process of monthly pension amount of Rs 5,000 announced by the state government for children who lost their parents in the pandemic will be initiated from today.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed ration kits and masks here today.

"So many families were destroyed due to the COVID crisis. There are so many children who have become orphans as their parents died due to COVID-19. They are our children. This state's children. Every month Rs 5,000 pension will be paid to such children. I will start transferring the amount in the bank account of these children from today evening at 4 pm. The food and education requirements of such children will also be taken care of by the state government. How can the niece and nephews suffer in the presence of their uncle?"

On May 13, 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had announced that a pension of Rs 5,000 per month besides free education and ration will be provided to the children who lost their parents to COVID-19.

Chouhan further said, "I am thankful to the Prime Minister for launching a scheme for children who lost their parents due to Covid where these children will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM CARES. I would like to congratulate him on this initiative and would request him to guide the nation in this manner. I would like to tell Modi ji that the entire country and Madhya Pradesh are standing with him."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that all children who have lost both parents or guardians due to COVID-19 will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme. The PM CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

Stating that the COVID crisis is not yet over, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister requested people to strictly follow COVID guidelines and make them a part and parcel of their life till the virus is completely gone. —ANI