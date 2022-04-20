Month-Long Drive To Aware Schoolgirls About Their Security In July

Lucknow: In the wake of rising crime on children and women, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a month-long girl child security awareness campaign from July 1 in the state.

In a letter to all the district police chiefs and other officials on the direction of the CM, the state chief secretary Dr Anup Chandra Pandey has given several instructions how to work in this drive to make it successful and to end the crime against the girls.

The drive, from July 1 to July 31, will aware the school girl children and even impart them training to protect themselves. The district magistrates and police chiefs have been asked to send their strategy plan to the DGP office by June 28. The nine-point strategy letter sent to the districts by the chief secretary here on Tuesday says that the drive would be conducted jointly by the DM and SP in their respective districts and during the campaign the school girls would be imparted information about their security. These information would be given by two policemen including a woman of all police stations besides experts would be engaged to brief the girls about the security aspect.

For selecting schools, the educational institutions in the village would be given priority while at a time 200-300 girls would be given education about the security which will be publicize widely through electronic and print media. The circular says that each session of the awareness programme should be of two hours and media's participation should be ensured with the DM and SP would be responsible for the campaign. It further say that by June end, every district will send its schedule of the programme in the schools to the chief secretary office and to the police headquarters. UNI