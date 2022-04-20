Month later, UP Police find that road accident was murder

Shahjahanpur: The 28-year-old man, whose body was found beneath a car in the Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur on March 4 and was said to have died in an accident, was actually murdered by his wife and her paramour.

The police now claim to have cracked the case.

During the investigation, the police found that the murder was a result of an illicit relationship between the victim's wife Madhu and his best friend Mukesh Yadav. Both had hatched a conspiracy to kill the victim.

Both have been arrested and sent to jail.



Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjeev Bajpai, said Dhanpal's body was found underneath the car of Mukesh on a connecting road to the Rajanpur village and it appeared that the victim was run over by the same car.

The police registered an FIR against the unidentified for the murder and launched an investigation.

Police said during the investigation, it was found that Dhanpal, son of an ex-army man, used to work in a private firm in Gurugram and had returned home along with his wife and their son a month ago.

During this period, he came to know about his wife's affair with Mukesh, a Gurugram resident.

Mukesh had come to Tilhar on a fateful day.

The police arrested Mukesh on Monday evening and during interrogation, he confessed to have run over his friend on Madhu's instructions.

"He was fleeing the spot, but his car got stuck in the mud and he had to leave the car with the body. We have arrested both accused and booked them under sections 302 (murder) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. They have been sent to jail," the ASP said.

—IANS